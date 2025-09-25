Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,809,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

