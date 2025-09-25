Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

