SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIPX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 927.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000.

TIPX stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

