SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $945.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $88.81.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

