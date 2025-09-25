Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 294.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,590,000 after acquiring an additional 632,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $31,811,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

