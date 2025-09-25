Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bankshares set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 2.2%

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$39.49. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 4,293 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,522.50. Corporate insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

