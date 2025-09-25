Strs Ohio Takes Position in Centerspace $CSR

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 307.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bhairav Patel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,582. This represents a 15.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anne Olson bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,229.60. This represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $978.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.11%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

