STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.80 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 111.76 ($1.50). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 153,258 shares changing hands.

STV Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00. The company has a market cap of £51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 478.63 and a beta of 0.09.

STV Group Company Profile

STV’s exciting vision is to become Scotland’s leading platform for audiences and advertisers and a global content powerhouse.

On-air, STV reaches more than two in three Scottish adults every month through its TV channel and streaming service, STV Player. It will soon expand its audience even further by launching an audio division and a major new Scotland-focused commercial radio station.

