Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 1.6%

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $310.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.93 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $95,938.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,200.44. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 41,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64,350.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.