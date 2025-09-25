Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $442.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

