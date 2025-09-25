The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,931 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Middleby by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,319,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 688,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 578,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 0.4%

Middleby stock opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. The Middleby Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.