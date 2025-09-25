The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.92 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.20). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 144,699 shares traded.

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.92. The firm has a market cap of £15.90 million, a PE ratio of 616.53 and a beta of 1.45.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

