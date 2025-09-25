The Western Union Company $WU Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Western Union were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 80.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan acquired 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

