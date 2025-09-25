Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.19 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 23.05 ($0.31). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31), with a volume of 201,896 shares changing hands.

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,340.00 and a beta of 1.61.

About Tissue Regenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.