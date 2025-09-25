Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.78. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
