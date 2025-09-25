Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,050 shares of company stock worth $9,070,162. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.