Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & KE (NYSE:BEKE) Head to Head Comparison

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KE and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Trade Desk 3 12 20 0 2.49

Risk & Volatility

KE presently has a consensus price target of $24.54, suggesting a potential upside of 27.85%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $87.21, suggesting a potential upside of 86.07%. Given Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than KE.

KE has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KE and Trade Desk”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.80 billion 1.79 $556.89 million $0.47 40.84 Trade Desk $2.44 billion 9.37 $393.08 million $0.83 56.47

KE has higher revenue and earnings than Trade Desk. KE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 3.80% 5.91% 3.25% Trade Desk 15.57% 15.19% 7.17%

Summary

Trade Desk beats KE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services. The company operates Beike, an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services; Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; Agent Cooperation Network, an operating system that fosters reciprocity and bonding among various service providers; and software-as-a-service systems. It also owns the Deyou brand for connected brokerage stores; and other brands. In addition, the company offers contract, secure payment, escrow, and other services. KE Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

