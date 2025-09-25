Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Position Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

