U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,352 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,655,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,577,000 after acquiring an additional 205,339 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IVE opened at $204.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.