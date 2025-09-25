U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $86.38 and a one year high of $126.92.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.