U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CVS opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.