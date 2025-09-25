U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $443.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

