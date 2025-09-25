U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 902 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

