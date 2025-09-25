U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 971 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,515 shares of company stock worth $283,990,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $321.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Argus assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

