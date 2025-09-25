U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after purchasing an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 105,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,174,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 60,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.