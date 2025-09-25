U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 71,020 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,020 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

