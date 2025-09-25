U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.