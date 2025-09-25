U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,191,981 shares of company stock worth $418,740,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

