U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,820 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,581,000.

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

