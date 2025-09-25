U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

