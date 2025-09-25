U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF $SGDM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.09 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

