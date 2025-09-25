U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.13. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

