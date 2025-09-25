U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,686 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

