U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $370.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.95. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

