U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 747,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

