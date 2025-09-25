U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $57.50 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.