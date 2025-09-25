U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10,369.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $170.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

