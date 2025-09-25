U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.