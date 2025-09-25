U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

