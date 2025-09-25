U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.3% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $586.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $577.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

