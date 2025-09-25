U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,195 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,654,245,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,137,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

