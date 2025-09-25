U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.09 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.27 and its 200-day moving average is $514.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
