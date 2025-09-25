U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.0%

DT Midstream stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 87.94%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

