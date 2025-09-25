U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $241.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

