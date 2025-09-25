U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SAP SE $SAP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $268.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a 200 day moving average of $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $330.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $217.51 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.