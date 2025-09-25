U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,415,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,956,000 after buying an additional 371,049 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $397.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $285.13 and a 52 week high of $404.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

