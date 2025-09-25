U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

