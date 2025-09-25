U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,864 Shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETHW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Price Performance

Bitwise Ethereum ETF stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

