U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after buying an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,188,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FDX opened at $233.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.23.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.