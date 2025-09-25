U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 296,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

